Ohio ranks among worst in country for stolen and missing guns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio ranks top five in the country for the amount of firearms stolen or missing from gun shops according to a 2019 report from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

The report shows 454 firearms were missing or stolen. 190 taken through burglaries, 28 from larceny or shoplifting, and 27 from robberies.

There were 209 firearms reported as losses, and AFT Public Information Officer Suzanne Dabkowski said many gun shop owners said they are not sure what happened in those cases.

Dabkowski said there are a few factors that could cause that.

“Some of the missing firearms could be human error, could be paperwork errors, it could be unreported shoplifting that they just don’t know that’s what happened at this point,” said Dabkowski.

She added employee theft could also be part of the employee of guns reported as unaccounted for, and said it is an issue.

“To ATF any missing gun is a problem,” said Dabkowski. “Whether we know it was stolen or whether we just don’t know what happened to it.”

The law requires for gun shops to keep a log of all firearms they bring in and sell, but the law does not require them to take inventory.

Eric Delbert is the owner of L.E.P.D Firearms and said he takes inventory and has other daily checks to keep up with where all his firearms are located.

“We physically look at every firearm on the way in and on the way out,” said Delbert.

His reason is that mistakes can happen and it’s not always his employees fault.

“We have occasions where a box might get mixed up,” said Delbert. “It might get mixed up in shipping it to us and the serial number on the box doesn’t match the firearm.”

Errors he says are easily correctable if the store puts in good protocols which he believes is best for the public’s safety.

“It’s something that’s important,” said Delbert. “You don’t want firearms out there in the hands of someone who is not supposed to have them, and you want to maintain control of those firearms. So, it’s something we take very, very seriously.”

Dabkowski said if they notice a pattern of gun shop simply missing firearms they can take the gun shop’s license to operate.