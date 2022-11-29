COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is ranked among the top 20 states with the highest rates of seasonal depression, a new report shows.

The Buckeye State is ranked 19th for seasonal affective disorder, according to a report from QuoteWizard using search analytics. While residents in warmer states do struggle with seasonal depression, residents in colder, northern states are much more likely to develop depression, the report said.

Alaska takes first place, Vermont is second, New Hampshire is third, South Dakota is fourth and Maine is fifth. The report found Florida, Hawaii, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas have the lowest rates of seasonal depression.

QuoteWizard also found the top 50 cities for seasonal depression are in the northern half of the U.S. Toledo is ranked 19th, Columbus is 24th and Cleveland is 28th.

Around 20 million people suffer from seasonal depression each year, the report said. Seasonal depression is a subtype of depression that usually starts in fall or early winter, with online searches beginning in August and peaking in late November and early December.

If you or someone you know is struggling with seasonal depression, local specialists can aid in understanding your condition. Learn more from the following organizations:

Center for Behavioral Health at Cleveland Clinic.

Behavioral Health Services at OhioHealth.

Toll-free emotional support call service from the Ohio CareLine.

Mental and Behavioral Health at OSU Wexner Medical Center.