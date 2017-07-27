Ohio politicians react to State Fair tragedy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are expressing their support after a ride malfunctioned Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least seven.READ MORE:One dead, seven injured after Fire Ball ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

Governor John Kasich and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor sent out messages of support on Twitter Wednesday night. Kasich called for all the rides to shut down until they can be inspected again.

Gov. Kasich’s statement on tonight’s incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab– John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

We are continuing to monitor the tragic situation at the @OhioStateFair. Our prayers are with the victims and their families.- Mary Taylor (@MaryTaylorOH) July 27, 2017

Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, and Rep. Joyce Beatty, also expressed their condolences.

Jane and I send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who were impacted by the accident at the Ohio State Fair this evening.- Rob Portman (@senrobportman) July 27, 2017

Terrible news from the Ohio State Fair tonight – thinking of all those affected and their loved ones. https://t.co/sAjioHkRvA– Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 27, 2017

My thoughts & prayers are with the victims and families of today’s tragic incident at the State Fair:https://t.co/bDKiyjjweW– Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 27, 2017

Attorney General Mike DeWine offered his support to the family of the deceased, Tyler Jarrell.