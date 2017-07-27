Ohio politicians react to State Fair tragedy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are expressing their support after a ride malfunctioned Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least seven.READ MORE:One dead, seven injured after Fire Ball ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair
Governor John Kasich and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor sent out messages of support on Twitter Wednesday night. Kasich called for all the rides to shut down until they can be inspected again.
Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, and Rep. Joyce Beatty, also expressed their condolences.
Attorney General Mike DeWine offered his support to the family of the deceased, Tyler Jarrell.