COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP)– Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced his office has filed a motion to dissolve an injunction against the state’s heartbeat law.

Yost says the motion was filed in federal court after a Supreme Court ruling Friday that struck down the constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S.

Ohio politicians are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. Friday’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to near complete abortion bans in roughly half the states, including Ohio.

Today’s decision is the direct result of Republican court-packing and a gift to the most extreme sect of the Republican party. The vast majority of Americans support the right to choose, reproductive rights, and access to safe abortions; however, the will of the American people has been overturned by a small handful of fundamentalists who believe in government-mandated pregnancies. A woman’s right to choose should be non-negotiable. More than anything, I am worried for the people who need an abortion, and who will no longer be able to access one, or, worse yet, will be criminalized for seeking out services. And unfortunately, we know it will be women of color who will be hurt the most by this. Where there was once certainty and safety in settled law, there will soon be confusion and legal chaos. It is vital we pass federal legislation to secure access to reproductive care. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Columbus

As we transition as a nation from Roe to Dobbs, we all need to do our best to understand and respect the heartfelt, genuine differences of opinions among our families, friends, neighbors and communities. Being an adoptee who started life in a foster home, my own experience helped shape my views on this issue. I’m here today because my birth mother chose life and put me up for adoption, which I know could not have been an easy decision for her. My prayer for all of us is this collective experience will build a more compassionate nation that values life. Lt. Governor Jon Husted, R-Ohio

“The decision by this Court to overturn the constitutionally protected right to abortion care is devastating to women, families and all those who value the rights and freedom of people to make deeply personal health care decisions without undue government interference. I know that many are feeling fear and uncertainty after this decision, and wondering what it will mean for healthcare access here in Ohio in the coming weeks and months. As the chief prosecutors for the City, my office is currently evaluating everything we legally can do to protect healthcare access should the state legislature move to further erode access to safe, legal abortions in Ohio.” Columbus City Attorney Zack Klein

“Today’s decision is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and States’ rights. Contrary to the political rhetoric and sensationalized coverage, at the core of today’s Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson is a restoration of States’ rights. Rather than preempting state-level policymaking, as has been the case for the intervening decades since Roe v. Wade, Statehouses across this country will once again have the authority to write laws based on the will of their respective voters.” State Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Ohio 12th District