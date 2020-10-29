Ohio political operatives to plead guilty in bribery probe

by: The Associated Press

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a bribery scandal involving one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law’s passage. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Court documents are indicating that two Ohio political operatives have reached plea deals in a $60 million bribery case that investigators allege helped prop up two aging nuclear power plants.

Jeffrey Longstreth is a longtime political adviser to ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Juan Cespedes is a lobbyist who’s been described by investigators as a “key middleman.”

A federal court docket shows that “plea agreement” documents were filed for both Longstreth and Cespedes on Thursday.

Cespedes’ attorney said he couldn’t immediately comment, and a message was left with Longstreth’s lawyer.

Householder has also been charged and has pleaded not guilty, saying he’s innocent.

