Ohio on track to making vaccine available to all adults by May 1, DeWine’s office says

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — A state official said that Ohio will be able to meet President Joe Biden’s deadline of making the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults no later than May 1.

In a statement to NBC4, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that Ohio is “on track to hit that milestone before May 1st.”

In a primetime address Thursday from the White House, Biden said that as vaccine supplies continue to increase, he will direct states and territories to make all adults eligible for vaccination by that date.

“Let me be clear, that doesn’t mean everyone’s going to have that shot immediately, but it means you’ll be able to get in line beginning May 1,” Biden said.

Biden expressed hope that by Independence Day small gatherings may be possible.

In Ohio, as DeWine has laid out the parameters for lifting his health orders, he also has expressed hope that he may be able to do so before July 4, imaging full capacity at baseball stadiums by then.

The state is currently vaccinating those 50 and older in addition to those with certain medical conditions and in certain professions. As of Thursday, 18.46% of Ohio’s population has at least started the vaccination process.