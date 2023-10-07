COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Elected officials across Ohio have condemned the attack against Israel by Hamas Saturday.

Hamas members fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday, killing dozens and stunning the country. Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

In response to the attack, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared Saturday and Sunday as days of prayer across the state.

“Fran and I extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families of the unprovoked attack on Israel today,” DeWine said in a statement. “We offer our support to the people of Israel and condemn this unjustified act by Hamas.”

Elected officials have also condemned the attack, with Sen. Sherrod Brown calling the attack “horrific” and “unprovoked.”

“These acts of terrorism, on a holy day, are an affront to human rights and our shared values of peace and democracy,” he tweeted. “I stand with Israel.”

Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens concurred.

“I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attacks carried out today by Iranian-backed Hamas against the people of Israel,” Stephens said in a statement. “My heart goes out to the victims of these cowardly actions and their families across the world. The United States stands with Israel as they rightfully defend their homeland. May we all offer prayers during these times.”

A joint statement from Ohio House Democrats said the attack “raises alarms for everyone across the globe committed to peace and stability.”

“Every Israeli and Palestinian deserves to live without fear of violence,” the joint statement reads. “We are praying for the families who have already lost loved ones and who are worried about the days to come, and we stand firmly in support of the peaceful lives they deserve. This year, many of us were able to be a part of a bipartisan educational mission to Israel, where we saw, firsthand, determination and courage in the face of constant threats. We support the untiring pursuit of a safe, secure and free future for Israel.”