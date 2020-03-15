Ohio newspaper publisher to take vacated City Council seat

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio newspaper publisher will assume a City Council seat after a councilwoman facing federal charges resigned. Cincinnati Herald Publisher Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will replace Tamaya Dennard on the Cincinnati City Council. Dennard resigned last week after being arrested on federal charges accusing her of trading a vote on a developmental deal for cash. Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld had said picking Dennard’s replacement could take weeks, but Kearney rose to the top of the list of applicants. Sittenfeld says Kearney will thrive in her new role. She will finish out the four-year term up for re-election in 2021.