Ohio native Jerrie Mock was first woman to fly around the world solo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio native Jerrie Mock was the first woman to fly solo around the world 56 years ago today.

On April 17, 1964 Jerrie Mock flew solo around the world in a 1953 Cessna 180 single-engine monoplane. She arrived back home at the Port Columbus Airport, welcomed by thousands who followed her journey.

The Columbus Foundation says her fierce determination and courage captivated our community then, and they continue to celebrate those today who illustrate the same commitment to achieving remarkable things. This is The Spirit of Columbus.