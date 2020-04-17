Ohio native Jerrie Mock was first woman to fly around the world solo

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio native Jerrie Mock was the first woman to fly solo around the world 56 years ago today.

On April 17, 1964 Jerrie Mock flew solo around the world in a 1953 Cessna 180 single-engine monoplane. She arrived back home at the Port Columbus Airport, welcomed by thousands who followed her journey.   

The Columbus Foundation says her fierce determination and courage captivated our community then, and they continue to celebrate those today who illustrate the same commitment to achieving remarkable things. This is The Spirit of Columbus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools