Ohio National Guards helps Mid-Ohio Collective distribute food during worker shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –The Ohio National Guard has been helping with food distribution at the Mid-Ohio Collective during the pandemic. Thursday, Ohio Senator, Rob Portman (R) made a visit to the food bank to say thank you.

Normally the food bank would see over 700 volunteers a week. Thursday there were only ten. They usually rely on the elderly and large companies who have employees fulfill volunteer hours. Since the pandemic has transitioned most people out of the office, finding volunteers has not been easy.

This is why Sen. Portman was there thanking the National Guard for their help distributing food across our area during this trying time.

He also showed his support for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Cares Act. Both provide funding to allow food to be distributed efficiently and safely. He says the food bank is needed more than ever right now and those who suddenly need help, shouldn’t hesitate to ask.

“Look you’re not alone,” explained Sen. Portman (R). It’s a tough time. Our economy is hurting right now and a lot of people are looking for help to fill some gaps which is why this is so important.”

They also asked Sen. Portman to extend the deployment of the National Guard through the end of the year to help with distribution.