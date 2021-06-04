Ohio National Guard wraps up COVID-19 mission to assist food banks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On July 2, the Ohio National Guard and State Defense Force will bring to a close its COVID-19 mission of helping Ohio food banks and warehouses.

The emergency support began 15 months ago to increase productivity as more and more Ohioans lost their incomes to COVID-19 shut downs.

“Their work to help distribute more than 56 million pounds of food at Ohio food banks was crucial to ensuring that those who needed food during the pandemic didn’t go hungry,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

National Guard and State Defense Force members will soon be able to return to their civilian jobs, school, and military training, according to Ohio’s adjutant general.

“Quite frankly, we could not have delivered the tremendous response without their leadership and assistance,” said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, Ohio Association of Foodbanks executive director.