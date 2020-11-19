Ohio National Guard providing staffing and support to state prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio National Guard is providing staffing and operational support to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. There are approximately 150 Guard members available to augment prison staff at facilities as needed, with an additional group of

approximately 60 being placed on state active duty beginning Nov. 23.

“The Ohio National Guard has supported the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction throughout the pandemic by providing temporary staffing resources at facilities affected by COVID-19,” said Stephanie Beougher, public information officer for the Ohio National Guard Office of Public Affairs.