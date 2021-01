COLUMBUS (WCMH)— The Ohio National Guard said it’s providing a military police company to assist local authorities in the Washington D.C area.

According to the Ohio National Guard Bureau, Governor Mike DeWine approved their deployment and military officers will be sent from Toledo to Washington D.C. to help enforce security. They will be sending 150 Military officers.

The officers are expected to be there until mid-March to help enhance security efforts.

