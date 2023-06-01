HOUSTON (WCMH) — A 32-year-old Ohio man wanted in connection to a north Columbus fatal shooting has been arrested in Texas.

Evan Jones, 32, was taken into custody in Houston on Thursday after he was charged with murder in Franklin County in March, according to the United States Marshals Service. Jones and Jermaine Johnson, 32, are accused of killing Anthony Elmore in November of 2022.

Documents in the Franklin County Municipal Court showed that Johnson was arrested on March 31. Prosecutors charged him with murder as well.

Jermaine Johnson (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

On Nov. 22 at around 7:30 p.m., Columbus police found Elmore suffering from gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, near Cleveland Avenue in South Linden. He was pronounced dead over an hour later.