COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus’ mayor and police chief will join some of their counterparts from Ohio’s largest cities in addressing gun violence.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and Chief Elaine Bryant are scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. They are scheduled to be joined by:

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz

Cleveland Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett

You can watch them live in the player above.

Ginther’s office said they will show their support of a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill co-sponsored by Ohio’s Rob Portman that would address gun violence, school safety and mental health. They also are expected to address an Ohio law that went into effect Monday and allows anyone eligible to carry a weapon to do so without a concealed-carry permit.