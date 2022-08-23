IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — The mayor of Ironton has been charged after allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mayor Samuel Cramblit, 31, was pulled over around 1:03 a.m. on Aug. 20, for allegedly failing to use his turn signal on Pleasant Street in Ironton, the OSHP said. Cramblit allegedly refused to blow into a machine to test sobriety. He is being charged with operating a vehicle impaired. The OSHP reported there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Columbus attorney Jeremy Dodgion, who is representing Cramblit, said they’re “disappointed” the OSHP chose to pursue charges. Dodgion also said the judge and prosecutor’s office have recused themselves from the case, due to the city funding a portion of the court’s operating cost.

“In the meantime, Mayor Cramblit will continue to focus his attention on serving the good people of Ironton as he has done since taking office,” said Dodgion. “He will not allow this case to interrupt those endeavors.”

Cramblit appeared in Ironton Municipal Court on Aug. 22. He was elected mayor in 2019 at age 28.