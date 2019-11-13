Ohio manufacturer announces plans to revive Longaberger baskets

DRESDEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A manufacturer in Ohio has announced plans to bring back the iconic Longaberger handcrafted baskets.

Dresden and Company announced on Facebook on Wednesday that the company a license agreement to manufacture the baskets in a deal with New York City consumer products conglomerate Xcel Brands, Inc.

“From our first meeting, it was clear to me that Mr. D’Loren is a marketing genius. He has innovative ideas for Longaberger that include leveraging social media to drive sales through existing sales channels; we are fortunate to be included in his plans for a quick start and a fast-moving venture,” said Jim Lepi. “This is an amazing opportunity for Dresden and Company as well as the Village of Dresden. I know that we can coexist and support one another in the best interest of the Longaberger Brand as well as that of Dresden & Company.” Jim Lepi, Co-Founder and CEO of Dresden and Company

Robert D’Loren, Xcel’s chairman and chief executive officer, said:

“I am very familiar with the Longaberger Company, community and family, having served on the company’s board of directors for two years beginning in 2006. We’re excited to build the long history of this brand and its engaged customer and home sales associate community. The Longaberger Company is known throughout the country and we’re looking forward to bringing this brand into the future.”