COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cincinnati man who hid in a wooden box to evade law enforcement was sentenced to prison Thursday for illegally owning firearms.

A federal judge sentenced William J. Dishman, 40, to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

U.S. marshals arrested Dishman on the firearms charges in August 2021 after he was released from prison for robbing a Pennsylvania pharmacy with intent to distribute controlled substances, Parker said in a news release.

While U.S. marshals executed a search warrant at the residence of Dishman’s wife in Cincinnati, his wife reportedly said she had not seen Dishman in more than a month. In reality, the 40-year-old was hiding in a wooden box underneath a furnace in one of the bedroom closets, Parker said.

U.S. marshals also found an assault rifle with an extended magazine and four pistols in the house — one of which was inside a couch where a child was resting.

“The risk of danger to the officers who were executing Dishman’s arrest warrant is not hypothetical,” Parker said. “They were potentially being lured into an ambush inside while Dishman hid. It is even more egregious that this occurred in the same apartment in which a child was sleeping. Within months of Dishman’s arrest, another deputy marshal was shot and wounded while executing a warrant under nearly identical circumstances.”