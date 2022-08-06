TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — A Lucas County judge convicted an Ohio man of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license.

Lucas County Common Pleas Court found Shawnte Hardin guilty Friday of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts of theft, according to the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. He will be sentenced Aug. 26.

Hardin operated several unlicensed businesses in Lucas, Cuyahoga, Summit and Franklin counties. They included Hussain Funeral Directors, Celebration of Life Memorial Chapels, Hardin Funeral Home, Inc., American Mortuary Services and Transportation and Shawnte Davon Hardin Services, LLC.

In September, 2021, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations removed two bodies from a building he was using for a makeshift funeral home at 1615 E. Livingston Ave.

This past January, authorities found more than 80 cremated human remains while searching a vacant church in Akron. Many of the remains have been identified and returned to family members, although some have yet to be claimed, said Yost’s office.

Yost’s office asked anyone whose loved ones may be impacted to call BCI at 855-224-6446.