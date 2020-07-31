Ohio Liquor Control Commission approves DeWine’s request for 10pm last call

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After an emergency meeting, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has approved Governor Mike DeWine’s request for an order to stop the sale of alcohol at establishments starting at 10pm.

The commission voted 3-0 in favor of the rule.

DeWine announced the request Thursday during his daily coronavirus news conference.

“We have to slow the spread of the virus, and we have to slow the spread across the state of Ohio,” DeWine said during his Thursday news conference.

DeWine noted that establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity can continue that practice and it will be expanded to three drinks.

The order will allow patrons to order drinks prior to 10pm, and continue to drink at the establishment until 11pm. The rule would include all places that sale alcohol.

DeWine said once he signed the order, it would go into effect Friday night.