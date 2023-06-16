COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 20 LGBTQ+ lawmakers from across Ohio came together Friday to discuss what they say are trends of hate and intolerance in the state capitol.

The collaboration, which the lawmakers called the first of its kind, comes ahead of a busy Pride weekend in Columbus.

“I did not want this time to go past without using this moment as a galvanizing moment to bring these leaders who are advocating in their hometowns, on city councils or school boards, who are living their authentic lives,” Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said.

The group of elected officials and community advocates say they are pushing back against legislation introduced in the Ohio statehouse.

“We know this is a hard time because there’s been a lot of hateful rhetoric, but we are so strong,” Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio said.

The bills include banning gender-affirming care for minors and stopping transgender girls from taking part in female athletics. Ohio representative Gary Click, who sponsored the Saving Adolescents from Experimentation Act, says these bills would protect children from making these decisions before they are old enough.

“We are protecting adolescents,” Rep. Click said. “We want the facts, we want the science, this is hope. This is compassion and this is care for young people.”

The goal for the group of LGBTQ+ legislators was to push out a message of openness.

“We weren’t going to let this moment go by without committing ourselves, reaffirming our support for the work that we have to do,” Hardin said.

A vote on the SAFE Act and the Parents’ Bill of Rights is expected to take place on the House floor next week.