COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State representatives sent a slew of bills to the Senate on Wednesday, following a marathon session at the House on Wednesday, when lawmakers debated and voted on 10 pieces of legislation.

One of the divisive bills is House Bill 68, which, in part, would ban gender-affirming care for minors. All but two republicans voted for it a day after a federal judge ruled similar legislation unconstitutional in Arkansas.

“What’s important is that we do everything we can when we have a bill that the people feel so strongly about,” Speaker of the House Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) said. “We have it legally tight, and we’ve done it in a way that will survive legal scrutiny.”

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Gary Click (R-Vickery) said puberty blockers are “at the center” of the legislation that would also ban reassignment surgery for minors. The bill in Arkansas does those same things, and the federal judge said that prohibition violates due process and equal protection rights of transgender youth and families.

“I believe and hope that we would have the same outcome should the legislature put something like this into effect,” Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said.

But Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said there’s a problem with overreach in the federal judiciary when it comes to state laws, and that judge’s decision will not change their course.

“I don’t think what one judge on the federal bench in Arkansas thinks is going to affect what the Ohio general assembly does,” Huffman said.

NBC4 asked Huffman whether there was support in his caucus for the legislation.

“We need to have some sort of process in the Senate before I really can, in a coherent way, answer a ‘yes’ or ‘no,’” he said.

Similar bills in Alabama and Indiana have also faced legal battles and temporary blocks by judges.

House Bill 68 also includes the Save Women’s Sports Act, which would ban transgender athletes from playing on teams aligned with their gender identity. The bill’s sponsor, Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) said the legislation is about making sure there is a “level playing field,” and supporting girls sports.

“My urge to the Senate and to the governor is to move this through in its full, full term,” Powell said.

Minority House Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) called HB 68 “state sponsored discrimination and bigotry.”

“If we want to support women’s sports, which I am a huge supporter of women’s sports, let’s fully fund our schools and make sure they have well-funded programs,” Russo said.

Last General Assembly, the Senate passed a version of the bill that would have required an athlete whose “sex is disputed” to provide their birth certificate, but the House ultimately failed to send it to the governor’s desk.

“That gives you some indication of where the Senate is,” Huffman said.

As the bill in Ohio heads across the chamber, Huffman said they will likely consider the bill in the fall because the state legislature is getting ready for summer recess at the start of July.

Representatives also passed a bill regarding the Third Grade Reading Guarantee, which was enacted in 2013. Only four lawmakers voted against that legislation called House Bill 117. The reading guarantee holds back students who do not receive the required score on the third-grade English and language arts achievement assessment, but representatives want to remove the retention portion.

“A lot of the folks who have backgrounds in education tend to agree on that bill,” Stephens said.

“Many studies have found that holding students back creates no academic benefits and can be harmful to students,” Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) said.

But in the Senate, the bill could see a different outcome.

“We think the evidence has shown that the kids who are retained do better,” Huffman said.

Antonio agrees with some House lawmakers that the reading guarantee needs to be reviewed and said there is no one-size-fits all in education.

“I think there can be some kind of middle path with that,” Antonio said. “There are ways to do that. You just can’t be an absolutist about it.”

The reading guarantee is also being considered in the state’s budget. The budget is due June 30 at midnight.