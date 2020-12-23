Ohio lawmakers fall short of overriding health orders bill veto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican-controlled Ohio Legislature has wrapped up its two-year session without making good on a threat to override the governor’s veto of a bill limiting the state health department’s powers.

The bill would have allowed lawmakers to adopt resolutions rescinding department orders to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed the measure on Dec. 3.

DeWine said it was not in the best interest of protecting the people of Ohio.

Senate President Larry Obhof had signaled in recent days he was open to a compromise that eliminates criminal penalties for health order violations.

