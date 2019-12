COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for Ohio residents to help with the 2020 Census.

The temporary positions range from Census takers to supervisors, recruiting assistants and clerks. They offer competitive wages ($20 to $22 per hour in Franklin County), weekly paychecks, flexible hours and paid training.

Prospective employees can apply on the Census website.

