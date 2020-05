Ohio judge rules state cannot penalize gyms that reopen

(WKBN/WCMH) – There is a victory for gym and fitness centers across Ohio that had sued the state to reopen.



A judge in Lake County has ruled Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton cannot impose penalties or fines against fitness centers simply because they do not comply with her orders closing them down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly three dozen gym operators, including several in central Ohio, filed suit this month claiming the state’s guidelines were not constitutional.

The new order states that the facilities will still have to follow safety regulations that would cover these types of businesses.

Under the governor’s reopening plan for Ohio, gyms are able to reopen May 26.

NBC4 has reached out to the Ohio Department of Health and Governor DeWine’s office for a response to the ruling.