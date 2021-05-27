Ohio jobless claims continue to fall with 13,000 initial claims last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In a continued downward trend, The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports 13,661 initial jobless claims last week, compared to 17,474 the week before.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 62 weeks is 3,334,009, which is more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

In a slight decline, Ohioans filed 220,473 continued jobless claims for the week of May 16-22, which was 555,829 fewer than — or about 28% of — last year’s peak. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

The ODJFS says it has also provided 150,052 Ohioans with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) in the last week.

According to the ODJFS, over the last 62 weeks, it has distributed over $11.7 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than one million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $10.3 billion in PUA payments to more than 1.1 million Ohioans.

ODJFS provides employment and training services via OhioMeansJobs.com.