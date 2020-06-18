Ohio jobless claims continue to decrease

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says that jobless claims in the state have declined for the seventh straight week.

According to the ODJFS, there were 32,788 initial jobless claims made in the state for the week ending June 13.

“Those who remain jobless filed 287,499 fewer continued claims last week compared to the peak in April,” a release from the ODJFS states.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 13 weeks stands at 1,360,631, which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Over the last 13 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $4.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 700,000 claimants. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $2.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 262,000 claimants.