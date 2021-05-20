Ohio Jobless claims at just over 17,000 in the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services report 17,474 initial jobless claims statewide for the week ending May 8.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 61 weeks is 3,320,348, which is more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

Ohioans filed 228,061 continued jobless claims last week, which was 548,241 fewer than — or about 29% of — last year’s peak. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

The ODJFS says it has also provided 149,020 Ohioans with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) in the last week.

According to the ODJFS, over the last 61 weeks, it has distributed over $11.6 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than one million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $10.2 billion in PUA payments to more than 1.1 million Ohioans.

ODJFS provides employment and training services via OhioMeansJobs.com.