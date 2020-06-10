Ohio House passes legislation making cocktails to-go permanent, bill heads to Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio House passed legislation Wednesday to permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries in the state.

The state made the temporary decision to allow customers to purchase two alcoholic drinks, per meal with their take out and delivery orders in April when bar and restaurant dining rooms were shut down due to COVID-19.

Central Ohio State Representative Jeff LaRe (R-Violet Township) and State Representative D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) are joint sponsors on the bill.

“This legislation gives our dining industry the opportunity to rise to the occasion,” said LaRe. “The creative approaches outlined in the bill allow for more Ohioans to frequent our bars and restaurants while safely abiding by social distancing requirements. It is my hope that House Bill 669 will not only allow businesses across the state to re-coup lost profit, but to also maximize their revenue generation.”

House Bill 669 passed in the House Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 84-8, Majority Press Secretary Taylor Jach confirmed.

The bill now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.