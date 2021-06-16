Ohio House expected to vote on whether to remove Larry Householder from office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former speaker Larry Householder could find out Tuesday afternoon whether he will be evicted from the Ohio House.

House members are expected to vote on a motion to expel Householder, who is facing charges in a federal bribery scheme. The motion has support among Democrats as well as some of Householder’s fellow Republicans.

In 2019, Householder was a proponent of House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear power plants operated a company now known as Energy Harbor. Last year, he was one of five people charged in a $61 million bribery scandal to pass that bill, which was signed into law.

On Monday, Householder, with his attorney beside him, defended himself in front of a House committee, asserting his innocence to the charges and saying it’s not right to expel him before his day in court. Although Householder was removed from his position as speaker, he won reelection uncontested in 2020.

“I have not been tried, and I have not been convicted,” he said. “Only one side has been heard; that’s not enough to remove anyone from office.”

Householder did not answer questions about his actions leading up to the passage of House Bill 6.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Among the others charged, Matt Borges, the former state Republican party chairman, has also pleaded not guilty and is publicly declaring his innocence. Juan Cespedes and Jeffrey Longstreth pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges, and Neil Clark died by suicide shortly after the charges were announced.