Ohio House bill proposes designating a “Dr. Amy Acton Day” to celebrate former ODH director

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Health Department Director, discusses the decision to issue an order sharply restricting spectators at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over coronavirus fears, at a joint news conference with Gov. Mike DeWine, on Thursday, March 05, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Acton and DeWine said the size of the festival and the ability of spectators to move easily from event to event differentiates it from other sporting contests with large crowds, such as college basketball and professional sports games. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A bill was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives Monday designating February 26 as “Dr. Amy Acton Day” to celebrate the former Ohio Department of Health director.

Rep. Kent Smith, (D-Euclid) and Rep. Mary Lightbody, (D-Westerville) are the primary sponsors of the bill.

“I think we’re going to look back at the early days of how Amy Acton helped lead Ohio through the COVID outbreak, and I think history is going to speak very highly of her,” Kent told NBC4’s Adrienne Robbins.

Five of their democratic colleagues, State Reps. Erica C. Crawley (Columbus), Tavia Galonski (Akron), Michael O’Brien (Warren), Michael Sheehy (Oregon), and Lisa Sobecki (Toledo), are cosponsors on the bill.

Dr. Acton stepped down as the Director of Health a month ago, but Governor Mike DeWine says she remains a close COVID-19 health advisor in his administration.