Ohio Highway Patrol troopers seize $26K of cocaine, heroin, crack in Scioto County traffic stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Michigan man is facing felony charges after law enforcement officers say they found an estimated $26,000 of cocaine, crack and heroin in his pickup during a traffic stop in Scioto County.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a Dodge Ram just before midnight on March 29 for a lane violation on State Route 823. “Criminal indicators” were observed, and a drug-sniffing alerted troopers to the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 100 grams of heroin, and 14 grams of crack cocaine — worth approximately $26,750 — which troopers seized.

The driver, James Thompson, 50, of Detroit, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.