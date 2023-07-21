COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair returns in five days and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is focused on safety.

Changes to Ohio’s open carry laws means firearms are allowed onto state fairgrounds. This is the second year with this open carry law in place.

The state highway patrol said there were not any serious crimes involving firearms at last year’s fair. Lt. Nathan Dennis with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said if you do bring a firearm, there are rules.

Every person going into the Ohio State Fair next week will have to go through a magnetometer.

“Just like you have every year. There will be troopers that will look through your bags just to make sure that no one is bringing in anything dangerous,” Dennis said.

Lt. Dennis said if you are carrying, you need to alert authorities before walking in.

“It’s better to be notified of the firearm than to have to find it through the metal detector,” Dennis said.

He said there are places on the grounds where firearms are not allowed.

“You can open carry or you can conceal carry . . . as long as you are on the fairgrounds and not in any buildings. All buildings on the fairgrounds are marked prohibiting firearms inside,” Dennis said. “There are areas on the fairgrounds that do serve alcohol so you cannot obviously consume any alcohol while you are carrying a firearm.”

Lt. Dennis said there will be troopers stationed on every inch of the grounds. He said they are prepared to tackle any issue, but they the help of fairgoers as well.

“If you do see something that doesn’t look right or makes you uncomfortable, then find the nearest trooper and let that trooper know what’s going on,” Dennis said. “Those troopers will run to any incident or any type of complaint or concern that someone may have, so never think that something is too small. Those troopers are here to work.”

Representatives from the Ohio state fair are encouraging fairgoers to leave their firearms at home or in their vehicles. They say if you do bring one in and would like to go inside of the buildings, you will be allowed to re-enter the gates with a handstamp.

“The patron will be given the option to return the firearm to his or her vehicle and return to the fair with an admission handstamp,” a state fair representative said. “All buildings have signs posted prohibiting the carrying of a weapon, concealed or open. All patrons must continue to pass through magnetometers upon entry to the Ohio state fair.”

The fair officially kicks off on Wednesday.