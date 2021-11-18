COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will join NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony Thursday afternoon to discuss National Apprenticeship Week and the work of ApprenticeOhio.

There are more than 19,000 people in the state who are in one of the 600 programs ApprenticeOhio offers, the Lt. Governor’s office says.

Programs are completed within two to four years and sponsors of the programs provide full-time work during the training period where industry-recognized credentials, college credits, and on average a $60,000 per year salary, a release from Husted’s office states.

Apprenticeship opportunities are available in a wide range of fields from construction and manufacturing to IT and healthcare.

