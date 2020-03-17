Ohio governor’s early actions on virus now winning praise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aggressive steps by Ohio’s Republican governor on the coronavirus outbreak are winning praise from Democrats and even business groups hurt by his decision to shut down the state’s bars and restaurants.

Gov. Mike DeWine faced plenty of skeptics two weeks ago after banning spectators from a sports festival that draws fans from around the world. Now DeWine has moved quickly since coronavirus fears first spread even as he was being called an alarmist.

The former U.S. senator is in his first term as governor but was out front last week with closing schools and recommending that fans be kept away from all indoor sports events.