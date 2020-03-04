Ohio Governor Mike DeWine aims to prevent lead poisoning with new advisory board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced a new committee board meant to prevent and treat lead poisoning.

According to the Governor, the Lead Advisory Committee will advise him on the state’s effort to remediate lead contamination.

Governor Dewine says they plan to build on investments included in the budget to make Ohio homes lead-safe.

Ohio will invest $25 million to prevent and treat lead poisoning and remediate homes of toxic lead according to the governor’s office.

“It’s wrong that in 2019 there are still children in Ohio whose dreams are stifled because they live in homes where they are exposed to lead paint,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “We have an obligation to fix the lead problem. Through Ohio’s current investments and the recommendations of this committee, I believe Ohio can move the needle on lead poisoning.”

