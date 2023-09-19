COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine, alongside state, local and federal officials, announced a new initiative to prevent gun violence in central Ohio on Tuesday.

DeWine was joined around 2 p.m. by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Columbus Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also appeared alongside the two politicians.

The governor started the press conference by describing the program as a “partnership that has never been done at this scale before in central Ohio.” Named the Central Ohio Crime Gun Intelligence Center, the program will pool resources between local, state and federal investigators to track guns used in violent crimes.

“The teams taking part in this large-scale and long-term collaboration are sharing everything from intelligence and investigative leads to technology and manpower so that they can zero in on the people who are shooting and killing others without remorse,” DeWine said.

The new central Ohio program also utilizes the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, originally developed by the ATF. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it would commit two machines on this network for the new intelligence center. Investigators could use these to create digital images of bullet casings at crime scenes to compare to evidence in other cases. Matches would imply that one firearm may have been used in multiple shootings, creating an investigative lead for law enforcement.

Ginther, who has been pushing for new firearm laws in Columbus for months, was happy to support the new program.