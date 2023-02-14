COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine will be providing an update in a news conference on recent developments from the chemical release after a train derailment in eastern Ohio.
DeWine is expected to address the media at 3 p.m. from Columbus. You can watch the press conference live in the player above.
On Feb. 3, 50 cars on a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine. Among the cars were 10 carrying hazardous materials. This led DeWine to issue an evacuation order for people living nearby in preparation for a chemical release.
Authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, sending hydrogen chloride and the toxic gas phosgene into the air. They said that burn was preferable to the threat of a larger explosion if nothing was done.
As the air and water in the area has been monitored, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said three additional dangerous chemicals were discovered that were on the train that derailed. Some of the chemicals released are carcinogens.
Residents have also raised concerns of dead fish in the river and sick animals and have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
NewsNation and The Associated Press contributed to this report