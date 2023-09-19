COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Tuesday evening.

The governor’s diagnosis came hours after he attended a public press conference alongside Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther for a new gun violence initiative. DeWine’s office said he started experiencing “mild cold symptoms yesterday.”

“Believing he had a mild head cold, he proceeded with his work day today,” the governor’s office wrote in a statement. “As the day progressed, his symptoms worsened, and his doctor advised that he take a COVID-19 test, which was positive. He reported having a 101-degree fever at the time of taking the test late this afternoon.”

DeWine was resting at home as of Tuesday evening. The Ohio Department of Health said that the latest strain of COVID-19 can present like a head cold, and advised anyone experiencing even minor symptoms should take a test.

This is the second time that the 76-year-old governor has contracted the virus. He previously tested positive in August 2020, as part of a standard screening ahead of greeting then-President Donald Trump at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. He spent the next 14 days quarantining and was surprised to have contracted it, given the limited number of people he had been around.