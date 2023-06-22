COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) is hoping $13 million of the new state budget will be put toward the expansion of the Narcotics Intelligence Center.

Gov. DeWine made the plea while subsequently laying out his plan for the Intelligence Center in front of dozens of officers at the Law Enforcement Drug Summit. The Center, or NOIC, was created in 2019 by Gov. DeWine to assist local law enforcement across the state with intelligence gathering and forensic evidence examination tied to violent, drug-related crimes.

“We’re going to be able to serve more law enforcement agencies,” DeWine said, “We’re gonna be able to serve them quicker and getting information back to them.”

Gov. DeWine said that additional funding is also pivotal because of the resources it can provide.

“The small departments, the midsized departments, even some of the bigger departments really have a tough time pulling down all that data,” Gov. DeWine said. “The ONIC really specializes in that.”

The NOIC has assisted police and deputies across Ohio with more than 3,200 criminal investigations and examined evidence in more than 7,500 cell phones.

“The cellphones now contain so much information, so any criminal investigation, almost every single one, involves a cellphone.” Gov. DeWine said.

The ONIC is hoping that if they get the extra funding from the state, it will help them have a much larger presence across the state. Ohio Department of Public Safety Chief of Staff Benjamin Suver said they are set to receive the funding if the state budget proposal is passed.

“There is additional support for ONIC to expand to drug-related, violent crime,” Suver said. “They’re already doing that work, but there’s gonna be additional money for additional staff and equipment.”

Right now, the funding is based entirely on whether or not the state’s budget proposal passes the conference committee. A conference committee is when members of the House, Senate and the Governor come together to discuss and potentially vote on a proposal. This past Wednesday, lawmakers in the Ohio House voted not to concur with the proposed state budget, thus sending it to conference committee.

The General Assembly has until June 30 to pass the proposal before the new fiscal year starts in Ohio. If it does, ONIC will get its additional $13 million.