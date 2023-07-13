COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a reprieve of execution for Keith LaMar, who was scheduled to be executed on November 16, 2023.

The new date of execution has been moved to January 13, 2027.

Keith LaMar

Gov. DeWine is issuing the reprieve “due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.”

LaMar was convicted of aggravated murder for the deaths of five inmates during a 1993 riot at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution in Lucasville. He received the death penalty for four of the killings.

The Ohio Supreme Court set LaMar’s previous execution date in December 2018.