COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed the executions of two Ohioans on death row, his office announced Friday.

DeWine issued reprieves of execution to Antonio Franklin, 43, and Stanley Fitzpatrick, 54, both of whom were previously scheduled to be executed in early 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The announcement marks the second issuance of reprieves for death row inmates in one week, all due to “ongoing problems” with pharmaceutical suppliers’ willingness to provide drugs to the state.

Antonio Sanchez Franklin (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

Last week, DeWine announced a delay of execution for an Ohio man convicted of killing a Cleveland police officer in 2000.

Franklin, whose execution was originally scheduled for January 12, 2023, will now be executed on February 11, 2026, the governor’s office said.

A Montgomery County judge sentenced Franklin to death on charges of aggravated murder in September 1998, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. He was also convicted on two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Stanley L. Fitzpatrick (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

Fitzpatrick’s original execution date was February 15, 2023, but will now be rescheduled for April 16, 2026, the governor’s office said. This marks the second time that Fitzpatrick’s execution date has been rescheduled.

A Hamilton County judge sentenced Fitzpatrick to death on aggravated murder charges in February 2002, according to the ODRC. Fitzpatrick was also convicted on attempted murder, aggravated robbery and burglary charges.