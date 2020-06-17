Ohio Gov. DeWine, AG Yost to announce new police reform efforts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost are planning to reveal Wednesday afternoon what they say are efforts for meaningful change to law enforcement in the state.

Gov. DeWine and Yost will reveal those efforts during a 2 p.m. news conference Wednesday. You can stream that briefing live right here.

The planned announcement comes after widespread demonstrations demanding change, and protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Leaders around the country, and locally have been calling for cultural competency training, more engagement with minority communities, and creating positions for social workers to respond to certain calls instead of officers.

State lawmakers have introduced proposals and written the governor about police using tear gas and pepper spray on protesters.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says he recently had a productive conversation with the Attorney General. Mayor Ginther recently issued an executive order to turn over any fatal use of force incidents or deaths in police custody to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Yost’s office.