Ohio GOP lawmakers to meet today to determine Householder’s fate

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state representatives in Ohio plan to meet Tuesday for the first time since their chamber’s leader was arrested in connection with a $60 million federal bribery probe to figure out next steps, including how to replace disgraced speaker Larry Householder.

The meeting follows the release of a federal affidavit Wednesday identifying Householder and four associates as part of an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving millions of dollars of corporate money secretly funneled to them for personal and political use in exchange for passing legislation to bail out two FirstEnergy nuclear plants.

House Republicans plan to discuss whether Householder should be removed, what the mechanics are for his removal, and any legal consequences they may face. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools