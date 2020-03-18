Ohio files formal request for federal assistance for small businesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced he has requested federal assistance for small businesses in Ohio.

According to DeWine, he, along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted, sent a letter and application to the U.S. Small Business Administration to qualify the state of Ohio for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The federal program will enable small businesses and non-profits throughout the state impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million in assistance that can provide economic support to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

“We understand the steps being taken to keep all Ohioans safe will have a significant impact on businesses across the state, which is why we are leaving no stone unturned to identify every possible way we can support them during this time,” said DeWine. “Ohioans are resilient. We will get us through this.”

The Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used by Ohio small business owners and non-profits to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75%.

Once the state is qualified for the program, Ohio Development Services Agency will work with the SBA to notify entities that the they can now apply for loans.