Ohio expands online check-ins for drivers to cut wait at BMV

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio is expanding an online check-in program aimed at reducing the time people spend waiting in line at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for services such as license renewals.

Officials say the “Get In Line, Online” program will expand statewide over the next six months.

It lets customers check in online, then arrive at their deputy registrar location within a four-hour window and claim their spot in line.

A pilot project was launched in June in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Hancock counties.

The first expansion was announced Friday for Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties. Another expansion announcement is planned Monday in Zanesville.

