COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency has announced a program that will offer a rebate to homeowners who install a tornado safe room.

The Ohio EMA says the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program, will provide a rebate up to 75%, or a maximum of $4,875, to homeowners selected for the program.

“Safe rooms can be constructed/installed in one of several places in the home, including in the basement; beneath a concrete slab-on-grade foundation or garage floor; or in an interior room on the first floor. A safe room may also be buried in the yard or be a stand-alone structure near the home,” a release from the Ohio EMA states.

Homeowners can apply to the program starting Tuesday through Feb. 4.

“Safe rooms offer protection to a tornado’s strong winds and resulting airborne debris and provides near-absolute protection for occupants,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick. “We urge Ohioans to apply for these grants.”

For more information and to apply, visit the Ohio EMA Safe Room Rebate Program webpage.