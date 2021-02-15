Ohio election chief confirms order for only ballot dropbox per county

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reissued a contentious order limiting the number of ballot dropboxes to one per county for the May 4 primary.

The directive, issued Friday, came after LaRose was asked to break a tie in Hamilton County over whether expanding dropboxes should be studied.

A virtually identical order LaRose issued in 2020 sparked litigation by the Ohio Democratic Party and voting and civil rights groups.

The order was allowed to stand by the courts, but they rejected the idea that LaRose needs additional legislative action before authorizing dropboxes at multiple locations.

In October, LaRose was given authority to expand the number of ballot dropboxes under a ruling from the 10th District Court of Appeals. The panel of three judges at the same time overturned a decision from a Franklin County judge that said LaRose was legally obliged to expand the number of locations.

In response, LaRose said any dropboxes had to be located at each county’s board of elections location. He called state law unclear and said he would work with legislators in 2021 to clarify the issue