Ohio early voters risk chosen candidate dropping out before March 17

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday more than 80,000 ballots have been cast so far in Ohio, but voting early has its risks.

The Democratic field has changed over the last few weeks, and in Ohio, if your candidate drops out of the race, there is no do-over with your ballot. While several states do allow second-chance voting should a candidate drop out, Ohio does not.

“They have to make the decision at the time that they make it and that may be why some voters wait until election day to vote,” said Aaron Sellers, PIO of Franklin County Board of Elections.

Just this week, candidates Amy Klobachar and Pete Buttigieg ended their campaigns, but because they missed Ohio’s deadline to withdraw, their names will remain on the ballot and votes for them will still be counted.

“We will remind people that Amy and Pete have dropped out just in case they haven’t gotten the word,” said Martha Bowling, who was standing outside the Franklin County Board of Elections Tuesday.

The Franklin County Board of Elections said that all candidates still in the race after Feb. 6 will remain on the ballot and because their votes will be counted, they could also receive delegates.

In that case, the state’s Democratic party would decide what to do with those delegates.