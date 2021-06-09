Ohio Dominican announces return to in-person classes; facemasks optional

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students will return to Ohio Dominican University for in-person classes beginning August 16, according to the school. That’s when the fall 2021 semester gets underway.

Students had been attending classes either online or in a hybrid format during the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials say they decided it was time to transition back to face-to-face classes following a recommendation from ODU’s Pandemic Task Force.

The Catholic university is also following CDC recommendations to make the wearing of facemasks optional for students and faculty who are fully vaccinated. They say they will “encourage” the use of facemasks for those who are not fully vaccinated.

ODU says it will also continue to encourage sanitization, hand washing, getting vaccinated, and staying home if not feeling well.

School officials say the COVID policies are subject to change depending on future state and federal guidelines.